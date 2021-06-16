A woman’s puppy motivates her to pursue a new job.

Many of us were forced to stop working due to the pandemic, and instead turned to baking bread, internet exercise, and long walks in the countryside.

Some, on the other hand, used their time productively to pursue new occupations rather than taking advantage of some much-needed downtime.

Louise Fortune, a dog owner from Widnes, was one of those persons. Her lovely Cockapoo was also the source of inspiration for her new company, Penny Lou.

Louise spent much of last year suffering as a type one diabetic, so she was unable to continue with her already established baking company.

She used to sell the cakes at festivals and fairs, but because they were canceled and she couldn’t go door to door, she had no choice but to put that business on hold. But it wasn’t long before she discovered a new passion: selling unique dog leads, collars, and bow ties.

Louise used to manufacture Penny’s accessories, but now she produces them for other people as well.

“I was seeking for vibrant, interesting, and creative collars and leashes for puppies but couldn’t locate anything other than pale pink and pastel blue,” she explained.

“I decided to learn how to create my own, pulled out my sewing machine, and followed several YouTube videos — it was only after receiving numerous requests from friends and relatives that I realized this may be a viable business idea.”

You’d think that because she had her own dog, she’d have the ideal doggy model, but that wasn’t the case.

Penny, although being described as a “bundle of energy,” does not appear to be a model in front of the camera.

“I have to say she’s not a very good model, she doesn’t concentrate,” Louise continued.

“I have a lot of images from customers that I use more than Penny since it’s practically the back of her head,” she says.

Penny, on the other hand, has taken advantage of the privileges, amassing a sizable collection of bow ties, collars, and leashes – practically one of everything. The summary comes to a close.