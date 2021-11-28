A woman’s mission to provide a “Scouse Christmas” for hungry children.

A Liverpool woman is on a mission to assist low-income families fill stockings so that all children can experience the joy of Christmas.

In the United Kingdom, approximately four million children are poor.

Natalie Denny is urging “kind people” to construct their own personal stockings or donate items from an Amazon wish list to ensure that no child is forgotten during this holiday season, when those in poverty are already under stress.

She was a member of Scouse Solidarity Sisters, a group of women who conduct an annual foodbank drive to support families throughout the Christmas holiday season.

Period Project Merseyside, which offers menstrual products, was co-founded by the anti-period poverty advocate.

“We’re still doing our foodbank drive,” Natalie Denny said, “but now we’re going to do Scouse Christmas Stockings alongside that.”

“Free school lunches have been a significant topic this year, so there’s been a lot of talk about the necessity of children being fed,” she continued.

“However, as we were planning our foodbank drive, I didn’t want us to forget how important it is for kids to have some enchantment, especially around the holidays, so I suggested making stockings.”

“What tends to happen is that we focus on ‘we need to feed kids,’ which is understandable, but it should, in my opinion, be about more than that.”

“It’s about having not only what we need to live, but also what makes life worthwhile.”

“That’s where the idea for Scouse Christmas Stockings came from — we wanted to provide something for youngsters who might not get a present or anything extra at Christmas because their families can only afford the very minimum, through no fault of their own.”

“We want to give kids up to the age of 18 something that is especially for them; something that is exciting and gives them that little bit of Christmas enchantment.”

From 4.30pm on Thursday, December 2, volunteers will be collecting items for stockings at Williamson Square in Liverpool city centre.

Collections are also possible with the Scouse. “The summary has come to an end.”