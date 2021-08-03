A woman’s Malaga vacation is off to a rocky start when her £5 food order arrives at her airport table.

After being disappointed while ordering meals at Liverpool Airport, a woman felt her vacation started off to a horrible start.

On Thursday, July 22, Julie Clarke, of Old Swan, flew to Malaga.

She was going to see her sister after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She ordered meals from the Kissing Gate café while waiting to board the jet. However, she stated that what was delivered to her table was not what she had anticipated.

“I wanted cheesy chips and this is what I got,” Julie told The Washington Newsday.

“About ten chips and a squirty cheese the size of a postage stamp,” she says.

“For the privilege, I paid a fiver.”

Julie claimed that she ordered her food through an app that displayed a photo of what the dish should have looked like.

She claims that what she was offered and what she received were vastly different.

It’s not the first time a diner has been let down by a plate of cheesy chips in recent weeks.

A woman went to the Sir Henry Segrave bar on Lord Street in Southport on Sunday (August 1).

After feeling hungry while drinking with pals, she ordered a simple bite.

She said she “struggled” to find any cheese when her cheesy chips arrived.

“We are sorry if the client is upset with the cuisine she received,” a J D Wetherspoon spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“She is welcome to contact Wetherspoon corporate headquarters, and her complaint will be investigated.”

A representative from Liverpool Airport was contacted for comment.