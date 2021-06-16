A woman’s life is saved by a ‘wonderful’ therapy dog from an emergency agency.

A therapy dog from an emergency service assisted in saving the life of a young woman.

On Tuesday, Digby, who works with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews, rushed to the assistance of a woman who was contemplating suicide on a bridge above the M5 motorway in Exeter.

As part of the reaction, the fire department was on the site, but negotiators were getting increasingly concerned about the situation.

“One of the fire teams had the idea to bring along Digby, our ‘defusing’ dog,” a spokesman said.

Digby has previously assisted in talking therapy sessions for traumatized emergency responders.

When Digby arrived, the young lady twisted her head around to take a look and grinned.

“As soon as Digby arrived, the young woman jerked her head around and smiled. This sparked a discussion about Digby and his job in the fire department, according to the spokesman.

“She was asked if she would like to meet Digby if she returned over the rails, and we are happy to report that she did.”

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service expressed its best wishes for the woman’s recovery.

TODO: Define the factbox component type.

Digby’s “wonderful” acts received much appreciation on social media.

“Way to go, Digby,” one person said. Cockapoos are intuitive, and they have a face and eyes that, in my opinion, show that they want to be friends with you and help you listen and play.”

“Dogs are fantastic, they can occasionally do things that people can’t,” wrote another. Congratulations to everyone involved; I hope the lady receives the assistance she requires.”

— Anyone in need of confidential emotional support can contact Samaritans by dialing 116 123, sending an email to [email protected], or going to Samaritans.org.