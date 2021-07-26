A woman’s ‘ingenious’ approach to keep flies out of wheelie bins

After sharing a life tip for keeping flies away from wheelie bins, a woman has been dubbed a “genius.”

As part of the July heatwave, the UK has been experiencing some extremely hot weather.

One of the terrible side effects of the warm weather is that our garbage warms up, attracting flies and maggots.

According to MirrorOnline, a Tik-Tok user went viral after she provided a recommendation on how to cope with the problem.

@sisterpledgecleans shared a video of how she uses salt to wash out her empty bins, which she says has now become a “unconscious routine practice” in her daily life.

“Here’s a nice tip for keeping flies out of your bins,” she explains.

“In the bottom of clean bins, sprinkle a healthy amount of table salt.

“The salt absorbs any leaking moisture, and flies and maggots die from eating it.”

The video has been seen nearly four million times and has over 400,000 likes since its release.

Thousands of people responded on the life hack, offering their opinions and thanking her for sharing it.

“Oh thank you!!,” one lady exclaimed. Our black bin is crawling with flies, but our compost/food bin is free of them. It’s illogical.”

“I actually just cleaned my bins yesterday, why didn’t I see this first?” said another.

“Add baking powder and it won’t smell,” a third agreed and advised.

“OMG… this is now my life hack,” wrote someone else. MANY THANKS!!!!”

“My dumpsters are getting emptied tomorrow,” a fifth TikToker added. I’m definitely going to give it a shot!”

A sixth said that the woman was a “genius.”

Follow Sister Pledge Cleans on Instagram @sisterpledgecleans for more cleaning tips.