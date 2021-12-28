A woman’s ‘heart was broken’ when she saw something in the parking lot outside Sports Direct.

A “heartbroken” woman is trying to reunite with the owner of a Christmas card loaded with cash.

The card is addressed to a “special daughter,” and the envelope bears her name. It was discovered laying on the ground in the parking lot outside Sports Direct at Aintree Retail Park on Ormskirk Road on Christmas Eve afternoon.

Despite concerted efforts to locate the owner, including posting messages on social media and contacting local merchants, no one has yet come forward to claim the property.

Sue Herrity’s 27-year-old son from Fazakerley discovered the money envelope.

“My son was heading into Sports Direct when he found it on the car park floor and scooped it up,” she explained.

“The person’s name is written on the envelope, and the inscription inside the card states it’s from’mum and dad.'”

Because it’s written in block capitals, it appears to be the handwriting of an older person.

“I posted a notice on Facebook and in various groups, but no one has responded to claim it.”

“I truly hope I can get it back to whoever it belongs to,” she continued. It’s a significant sum of money for a pensioner to lose, and the thought of it tears my heart.

“I’ve raised my children to be truthful, and we simply want to do the right thing.”

“If you’re honest, you’ll sleep easier at night.”

To avoid fraudulent claims, The Washington Newsday has agreed not to divulge the intended recipient’s name or the amount of cash contained in the envelope.

Please email [email protected] if you know who the money belongs to.

