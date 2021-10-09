A woman’s car is stopped by a man who is “soaked in blood.”

People in Crosby say a man “soaked in blood” stopped their cars as they drove home last night.

One woman said she was driving home from work on Thursday when a man stopped in front of her car, leaving her with “no choice” but to stop.

“There were two of them, one on the pavement,” another woman wrote on Facebook. They appeared to have been fighting.

“The injured man was wavering and his face was marked.

“Two more cars came to a halt, and there was more brawling.”

“A lad went past us drenched in blood,” a third commented. Merseyside Police confirmed it is investigating the incident.

“We were called at around 9.10pm yesterday night (Thursday) to complaints of a domestic incident involving two males in the area of Moor Lane/Forefield Lane in Crosby,” a police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a facial injury.

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000697720.

