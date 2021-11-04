A woman’s brilliant method for making roast potatoes without using an oven.

A woman believes she will “never prepare them regularly again” after discovering a mind-blowing way to bake roast potatoes without using an oven.

Ria McCullough shared her clever idea on Facebook, which was, at the very least, novel and may have perplexed purists.

Ria said she steamed dried Navan potatoes after parboiling them for 10 minutes.

Before shaking the potatoes quickly, she added a few shakes of flour, salt, pepper, onion granules, and sage while they were cooling.

The plan was to put “a few glugs” of mild olive oil in a slow cooker and turn it up to high until the oil was hot before adding the potatoes.

Ria said she then tossed the potatoes in the oil and cooked them on high for four hours, rotating twice and covering the slow cooker with a tea towel.

“This is a complete game changer; I’m not sure I’ll ever make roasties in the oven again!” Ria wrote the following in her entire post.

**EDIT- I didn’t know it would get out of hand, but in case anyone missed it, here’s the approach I stated in the comments!! Potatoes from Navan were also used.

She tweeted a photo of the potatoes she produced with her method, which were golden and crispy on the outside.

