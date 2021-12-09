A woman’s body has been recovered from a car on the edge of the Niagara Falls.

A woman’s body was discovered in a car about 50 yards from the edge of Niagara Falls. At the moment of the rescue, the vehicle was almost fully submerged in the freezing rapids.

According to the New York Post, the unidentified woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving on shore.

According to USA Today, officials arrived around noon Wednesday to a report of a black automobile floating down the Niagara River with the driver still inside, according to New York State Park Police Capt. Chris Rola. The vehicle’s lone occupant was a woman.

After swift-water rescue workers were unable to reach the car, authorities employed drones to establish whether it was occupied, and the United States Coastal Guard was sent for assistance. The risky mission’s stunning footage and photographs instantly went viral on social media.

Derrian Duryea, a Coast Guard member, was seen descending from a hovering helicopter to a nearly submerged vehicle before hauling the woman’s body out.

“The Coast Guard did a great job,” Rola stated at a press conference.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the car ended up in the river. Due to the snowstorm, the roads in the region were slick. The vehicle is thought to have entered through a gap between the pedestrian and vehicle bridges, according to Rola.

According to authorities, the woman lived in the vicinity. Her name, however, has not been published until her relatives have been notified.

In a tweet, the US Coastal Guard said, “Today, we mourn the loss of a life.” “We applaud our crew’s readiness and bravery in completing an 80-foot lift from a submerged vehicle 20 yards from the top of Niagara Falls in bad weather today.” The vehicle remained almost totally submerged after the woman’s body was recovered, and emergency crews prepared to try to pull it out of the water.