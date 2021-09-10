A woman’s bag was stolen from her home, prompting police to issue an appeal.

Following a burglary, police have released CCTV photographs of a guy they want to speak with.

On Saturday, August 14, at 6.30 a.m., a woman came downstairs to find her front door open and her handbag missing.

Officers stated her passport, keys, and bank cards were all in her purse, which was taken from Cecil Street in St Helens.

Her stolen bank card was then used in Ashcroft Service Station at 7 a.m. on the same day, according to reports.

A second attempt to purchase products at a Wigan off-licence was also made.

Detectives are looking into the burglary and have issued a photograph of a man they’re looking for because they believe he might be able to help them.

"We have issued CCTV photos of a guy we wish to trace following a burglary in St Helens," a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“At before 6.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14th, the homeowner came downstairs in her Cecil Street property to find her front door open and her handbag missing. Her handbag contained a variety of valuables, including her passport, keys, and credit cards.

“One of her bank cards had been used in Ashcroft Street Service station in St Helens at 7 a.m. that morning, according to her online banking app.

“Another attempt was made to pay for products with the stolen bank cards at a Wigan off license.

"An investigation is ongoing, with CCTV and witness interviews being conducted.

"We've released photos of a man we'd want to speak with because we feel he can help us with our investigation.

"Anyone who recognizes the individual or can assist our inquiry is requested to anonymously DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK with reference 21000566116."