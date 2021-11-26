A woman with the mental age of a 13-year-old girl was molested by a care staff.

A vulnerable woman was sexually abused by a pervert.

Nicholas Gillinder was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual behaviour with a vulnerable lady.

The victim, who was in her twenties but had a mental age of 13 due to her autism and learning challenges, exchanged a series of sexually explicit messages with Gillinder, 51, according to the court.

He also improperly grabbed her on several occasions.

Gillinder, of Southport’s Hart Street, worked in the care industry.

“The victim in this instance is classified as a vulnerable adult who does not leave home unless accompanied by an appropriate adult and has little or no understanding of sexual matters,” said prosecutor Jonathan Rogers.

“He [Gillinder] would send her notes in which he expressed his love for her and asked if she would go to bed with him.”

“At the time, his marriage was in trouble, so the victim felt sorry for him.”

“He’d kiss and cuddle her and say stuff like ‘you’ve got great boobs’ and ‘can I feel your buttocks’ in the texts.”

While in the police wagon after his detention, Mr Rogers claimed Gillinder reportedly said he “simply blindly fell for her.”

As a result of Gillinder’s acts, the victim was said to have suffered “severe psychological injury.” This includes gaining a lot of weight and experiencing “horrible nightmares” about the defendant.

“The victim felt deceived by what the defendant had done,” Mr Rogers continued. His actions added to the intricacy of her day-to-day life.” “At the time these offenses were committed, his marriage was deteriorating, if not dead,” defense attorney Arthur Gibson said.

“He got a little too close to this young lady, wasn’t thinking straight, and developed feelings for her, and the rest is history.”

“She didn’t understand the significance of flirtatious banter.” He had the erroneous belief that she was responding to his approaches in the same manner he was.” “You well knew she functioned at a much younger age cognitively,” Judge David Potter told Gillinder.

"You grew enamored and disregarded your common sense." "You started texting."