A woman with a stun gun allegedly stole 80 cartons of cigarettes from a store.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Alabama for allegedly stealing 80 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience shop in Hoover over the course of two days, according to police.

Gwendolyn Braswell, of Bessemer, was charged with second-degree robbery and first-degree theft after allegedly stealing cigarettes from a Circle K on John Hawkins Parkway on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to WIAT.

According to Capt. Keith Czeskleba of Al.com, the woman entered the business at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday and entered the stockroom, where she packed 50 cartons of cigarettes in a plastic bag.

After successfully exiting the store the first time, Braswell allegedly returned the next day at 5:15 a.m. and used the same approach to steal another 30 cartons of cigarettes. A store clerk, on the other hand, attempted to stop her this time.

As he tried to stop her from leaving, the woman allegedly threatened the nameless employee with a stun gun. A male accomplice, who has not been identified, allegedly intervened and overpowered him, allowing them to flee in a black SUV.

Officers from Hoover were able to track down the vehicle and halt it in the 2300 block of John Hawkins Parkway on Thursday, where they apprehended Braswell.

The woman is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond. She is scheduled to stand trial in 2020 on allegations of burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and other offenses.

In August 2020, Braswell allegedly drove a vehicle into a Home Depot in Trussville, Alabama, and took a leaf blower and a dehumidifier, according to police. A consumer recorded the entire thing on film.

Braswell has also been convicted of burglary in the past.

Braswell’s male accomplice has yet to be identified and located by police. Det. Joe Nickelson can be reached at 205-444-7620, and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 205-254-7777.