A woman who won £27 million on EuroMillions has died.

Margaret Loughrey, 56, was out of work at the time and chose to buy a lottery ticket on her way home from the job center before winning a large sum of money.

She paced for five hours around her home in Strabane, Co Tyrone, checking and rechecking her phone numbers before ultimately calling family members.

Police say her death is not being investigated as suspicious, but a post mortem will be performed to ascertain the reason.

Now it’s been revealed that the home where she died was purchased so she could monitor work on ‘The Barn,’ which she “sadly did not survive to enjoy.”

Margaret was known to Strabane councillor Paul Gallagher both before and after the victory that changed her life.

He remembers a woman who was incredibly generous, but whose life came to a “sore finish for someone who was so lucky – and so unlucky” when she died in her 50s.

“She never asked to be a millionaire,” he told Belfast Live. It was imposed upon her, but she graciously accepted it.

“I knew her before she won the money, and I knew her after she won the money,” says the narrator.

“She made all of her family millionaires, and she made a number of close friends rich as well.

“She was quite supportive of her neighbors, and they all received a big donation as a result of her generosity.

“She then made charitable contributions to both local and national charities.”

Margaret, Paul claimed, was a “quiet person” who didn’t want any attention, even for the good she done.

“I don’t feel like I won the lotto; I feel like everyone has won it since this is going to alter so many lives,” Ms Loughrey said after winning the prize.

She bought a number of properties following her windfall, including houses, a pub, and, most famously, Herdman’s Mill in Sion Mills, which she wanted to turn into a tourist magnet to create jobs.

Margaret has stated on numerous occasions that she will never leave Strabane, which has one of the greatest levels of deprivation in the north. “The summary has come to an end.”