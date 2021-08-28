A woman who was ‘poisoned’ by mold in her flat had to throw away all of her belongings and start over.

Just two weeks after moving into her new home in 2017, Emma Franklin, 28, had a chronic cough, muscle spasms, a severe rash, and hair loss.

The unexplained ailment rendered the blogger bedridden, and she required round-the-clock assistance because she was unable to care for herself.

Emma already had health concerns as a result of her Lyme’s disease treatment, and thankfully, her doctors recognized her new symptoms and discovered high levels of mold toxicity in her pee after testing her urine.

Mould may generate allergens and even dangerous compounds, which Emma was allergic to, and it was found growing on the house’s ceilings, kitchen cabinets, and conservatory.

She collected her belongings and relocated to a new home, where she began to feel better – but things quickly deteriorated in 2018.

Emma and her doctor feared that the mold spores had “infected” her things, so she relocated for the third time — after donating everything she owned.

Now that she’s on the mend, she’s considering relocating to a country with a less humid climate to avoid her mold allergy.

“It’s been the strangest few years of my life,” Emma, a content maker from Stafford, said. I can’t believe a small amount of mold made me so sick. I honestly thought I was going to die – I couldn’t walk and was in excruciating pain every day. I developed a mold allergy and am considering relocating to Spain, where it is less humid.”

Emma was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2007 after years of unexplained illness. Lyme’s illness was ultimately detected in her, which she believes she caught during a trip to Florida in 2003. Emma had been battling the illness for for a decade and was on the mend.

