A woman who was hit by a car on a major highway is still in the hospital.

At 10.35 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services were dispatched to Park Lane after reports of a woman being struck by a car.

The woman was brought to the hospital with “severe injuries,” according to authorities.

The driver of the car involved pulled over to the side of the road.

Park Lane was closed between Bridle Road and Dunnings Bridge Road by police.

The incident is still being investigated, according to Merseyside Police.

There were delays and disruptions in the area as a result of the incident.

"Park Lane has been closed from both ends due to an accident," Liverpool said on social media. "If you are attending the site today, we would recommend parking up and walking over to the little side gate."