A woman who was ‘exempt’ from the covid vaccine was fired from her employment as a care worker.

After declining to have the Covid vaccine, a care worker who doesn’t “have any injections” lost her job.

After being fired from her work as a healthcare assistant, Holly Higgins said she was at a loss for words.

It came after the government ordered that all care home staff in England, with the exception of those who were medically excused, be double-jabbed by November 11.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Holly, 28, was one of the workers who refused to receive the vaccine before the deadline.

She alleges she submitted medical exemption paperwork to her employers at Appleton Manor in Bredbury, Stockport, but it was denied.

Holly, who is now unemployed, said the event has made her feel useless, and she has no desire to return to the care industry.

“I’ve had my heart ripped out,” the mother of one remarked.

“I’ve had to say goodbye to the residents I’ve cared for for the past three and a half years.” I’m so low in self-esteem.

“It didn’t feel like we were appreciated at all throughout the pandemic.”

“And now we’re last year’s heroes and this year’s jobless – it’s completely unjust.”

Holly, who lives in Bredbury with her small daughter, says that dealing with the pandemic has caused her to suffer a variety of health issues.

She believes she now has asthma and allergies, something she had never had before.

“I assumed I caught Covid in March because I lost my sense of smell and taste, which I haven’t regained 18 months later,” she added.

“I can’t smell anything, not even gas.” It was fine before all of that, so I’m sure it’s from testing.

“Before Covid, I had never experienced asthma and never had to wear a mask.”

“I don’t want to take any chances with my health.”

Holly, who also suffers from anxiety, said she informed her coworkers about her medical concerns.

She claimed, however, that she was granted an exemption from the vaccine.

“I had a meeting in August because I wasn’t immunized,” Holly continued.

“Because I suffer from anxiety, I became agitated during the meeting, and they didn’t seem to mind.”

“They warned me I’d be fired if I didn’t take the vaccine.”

