A woman who spends £800 on takeout each month loses half her body weight.

After undergoing weight loss surgery and giving up her £800-per-month takeaway habit, a woman shed eight stone in just a year.

Chelsea Askey, a hairdresser, ate simple foods while working long hours in the salon and weighed 16st 8lbs at her heaviest.

She used to spend £30 per day on junk food like McDonald’s for lunch, followed by another takeaway for evening, according to the 32-year-old.

Chelsea, from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight, was fed up with her size 20 body and chose to have gastric bypass surgery, which involves using surgical staples to form a small pouch at the top of the stomach.

Chelsea told the Mirror that the £5,000 operation was “worth every penny” because she has adjusted her diet and now weighs a healthy 8st 7lbs.

“I’ve always been the ‘fat friend,’ but when I started focusing on my job rather than my health, my diet spiraled out of control,” she added.

“Because there is no such thing as a lunch break for a self-employed hairdresser, I would grab something quick for breakfast and lunch every day, then order takeout because I was too weary to cook.”

“I’d simply eat whatever I could get my hands on, like a giant Big Mac meal with extra chicken nuggets to get me through the day, followed by Chinese sweet and sour chicken and chips.

“On top of that, clients would always bring in naughty snacks, so I was nibbling on chips, chocolate, and biscuits all day.”

“As my health deteriorated, it got to the point where I wasn’t enjoying life anymore.”

“I was admitted to the hospital with kidney stones, and the doctor told me I was diabetic.”

Chelsea became interested in gastric bypass surgery after her health concerns.

She elected to get the surgery in Latvia because it was less expensive, and she travelled there in October 2020.

“I was dissatisfied in my own skin and always wore black clothes to try to shrink down,” Chelsea continued.

“I was really concerned when I was told I was on the diabetic spectrum.

“I started slowing down my work and went to see a therapist to figure out why I was eating so much.

“I was likewise put. “Summary comes to an end.”