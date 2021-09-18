A woman who lost her mother to the QAnon “Death Cult” wonders if she was aware of the 1/6 plot.

A woman whose mother became a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory wonders if she was aware of the planned disturbance at the US Capitol on January 6 before it happened.

Nicole Lauber told the BBC that her mother was a “lovely grandma” who was dragged into a “death cult” after becoming engrossed in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that claims, among other things, that former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret international cabal of Satanic pedophiles that included leading Democrats, millionaires, and celebrities. The conspiracy’s outlandish assertions are unsupported by evidence.

In a report published on Friday, Lauber spoke to the BBC about her mother, saying that a social media post her mother made made her wonder whether she knew about the Capitol storming ahead of time.

On the morning of January 6, she saw a Facebook message from her mother that simply said, “Wait for the show,” followed by emojis portraying explosives.

This was different from her regular Facebook posts in that it was concise and did not ramble.

Later, when Lauber watched images of unrest from the Capitol, she questioned if her mother knew something before of time.

“Did she have any information?” Lauber enquired. “I’m looking back, and… did she realize something was going to happen because of her groups?”

Although no proof has emerged suggesting the Capitol storming was organized in advance, investigations into that day are ongoing, notably by a bipartisan House select committee led by Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson.

It’s possible that Lauber’s mother was simply alluding to a demonstration scheduled in support of then-President Donald Trump, who thought the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

Lauber revealed how her mother grew interested in the QAnon conspiracy theory after seeing Out of Shadows, a documentary that alleges Hollywood is governed by pedophiles who transmit propaganda through movies and music videos, among other things.

“And there was the end of it. “She was immediately immersed in the QAnon world,” Lauber explained.

Though Lauber initially tried to amuse her mother, she eventually received a link to an article alleging celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres. This is a condensed version of the information.