A woman who had no symptoms was given a “terrifying” diagnosis.

After receiving a shocking diagnosis following a free health check in Liverpool, a woman felt “terror.”

Doctors discovered something wrong during a free test and sent Jo Shoba for a series of follow-up scans, which revealed she had lung cancer.

Jo, of Mossley Hill, spoke during the relaunch of Liverpool Targeted Lung Health Check, which now uses a mobile CT scanner, about her shock and dread when she first heard the news in January last year.

“I was terrified about what might happen next,” the retired teacher and researcher stated.

She was taken aback by the news. Jo smoked as a youngster and stopped when she was 19 or 20, but she has had a healthy lifestyle that includes hiking and swimming, and she did not believe she was at danger of lung cancer.

“I found it hard to believe, you know, since I am a pretty fit person,” Jo, who is originally from Scotland, told The Washington Newsday. I didn’t have any symptoms at all.”

Lung cancer symptoms, such as a chronic cough, dyspnea, or weight loss, are typically subtle and easy to overlook. By the time they become apparent, the cancer has likely progressed beyond the lungs and is deadly.

After a pandemic hiatus, the Cheshire and Merseyside Clinical Commissioning Group, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation have relaunched the Liverpool Targeted Lung Health Check to help catch cancer cases early, when the chances of survival are best.

This effort is even more critical in a city like Liverpool.

At the unveiling in the Asda car park in Walton on Friday, July 23, Dr Martin Ledson, Jo’s doctor and the Clinical Lead for Respiratory Medicine at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, explained why.

“Lung cancer is 80 percent more prevalent in Liverpool than the national average,” he told The Washington Newsday. So we have a lot of lung cancer, and regrettably, more than three-quarters of those that present with symptoms have late-stage illness or a presentation with a poor prognosis.

