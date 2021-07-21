A woman who dreaded cleaning the dishes finds a “terrifying” discovery.

Dawn Lambert, 56, was cleaning the dishes in her Haydock home around 7 a.m. last Wednesday before leaving to work when she noticed something strange.

Dawn was startled to find an albino cali king snake creeping across her windowsill as she reached for a glass to wash in the sink.

Dawn’s companion Zara, unsure what to do, called the RSPCA to have the snake, which primarily feeds on rodents, collected.

This isn’t the first snake to be discovered in the St Helens area in recent days; a landlord working on a home on Peckers Hill Road discovered a 4ft desert kingsnake coiled up beneath it when removing an electric fire to replace it.

“When I walked in the kitchen and started doing the dishes, I just felt this sensation of dread,” Dawn told The Washington Newsday. In the kitchen, I must have seen something that wasn’t mine.

“At the time, I was doing the dishes at the kitchen sink, and I leaned over to the windowsill to pick up a glass.

“This snake slithered out onto the windowsill just now. I just took a step back, stunned by what I was seeing.

“We have no idea how it got in. It must have gotten through the window when we were cooking and opening the window so it didn’t smell the kitchen out. We’re not sure how long it’s been there.”

Dawn claimed her immediate reaction was to grab a tea towel and go for the snake’s head, fearing the breed might bite her.

It then wrapped around her arm, she added, and she informed her partner Zara to the situation.

Zara contacted the RSPCA, and the couple looked for a safe place to put the snake. Dawn said they eventually put it in an outdoor bin so the snake would have enough area to move around and yet have access to oxygen.