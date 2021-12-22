A woman who died of covid at the age of 48 made a ‘goodbye list’ in case she became infected with the virus.

Before heading to the hospital, a woman who said she knew she’d die if she got covid made a goodbye list.

Justine Laymond died on December 7 after catching the virus at the age of 48, 15 years after a double lung transplant saved her life.

She expressed her fear on social media just before being put on a ventilator.

Justine spoke to the Mirror in April of last year, just after the epidemic broke out and the country was placed under lockdown.

She said that catching HIV would be “game over” for her, and she hoped that others would obey the regulations to protect vulnerable people.

She’d made a list of “goodbye calls” to her family and close friends before heading to the hospital, knowing she wouldn’t be able to return home.

Justine stated, ” “I’m scared out of my mind. I’m sure I’ll die if I get it.

“If I got it, I’d fight for my life, but I know it’ll kill me.”

Justine, from Essex, went on to say: “I’ve written down my wishes. If we need to call an ambulance, I have a list of folks I’d like to phone to say our final goodbyes. I’ve prepared an emergency kit.

“I know I’ll die if I get this, that’s the truth.”

Justine came within hours of dying in July 2006 after waking up from a three-week coma, spending weeks on life support and suffering 15 lung collapses before being declared well enough to be placed on the transplant waiting list.

Her life was eventually saved when she was given a second chance at life after receiving the healthy lungs of a 42-year-old man.

She spent the following 15 years living life to the fullest and was known as a bright, larger-than-life character who would go out of her way to help others. She was also known as Red because of her ever-changing hair color.

Justine has competed in the Transplant Games, traveled across the world, and even competed in the Clipper Round-the-World Yacht Race, all while raising awareness about organ donation.

She would frequently express her desire to make her donor proud.

