A woman who deceived eight men into marrying her in four years has been diagnosed with HIV.

After being arrested for duping all of them in India, a lady who married eight men in four years proved HIV positive.

Police in Punjab’s northern province have arrested four persons for defrauding people under the guise of marriage. A 30-year-old lady was one of them, confessing to marrying eight men in four years.

According to News 18, a police officer said, “The woman has admitted to marrying eight people in the last four years and fled with jewelry and cash from their house within a week after the marriage.”

The crime was discovered after one of the eight men submitted a police report in April, claiming that he was contacted by Mohammed Rizwan, who promised to assist him in finding a suitable bride. Rizwan set him up with a woman and charged him $3,000 to arrange the wedding. The woman, however, ran away with cash and other belongings nine days after the wedding, and Rizwan went missing as well.

If the targeted male was proven to be wealthy, the unnamed woman would stay with him for around two weeks, according to the police. If the man and his in-laws did not provide her money and jewels, she would threaten to launch a domestic violence lawsuit against them. If they refused, she would sedate the entire family and, with the help of the other three gang members, flee with cash and other valuables.

“She would depart from the city after extorting a large sum of money from her victims. We received information that a lady in her 30s would seduce divorced or middle-aged men into a love affair, then mislead them by marrying them. We detained the woman based on the information, and she spilled the beans during questioning,” the officer stated.

According to the Bharat Times, the mother had two children and began robbing people four years ago when her husband left her.

Meanwhile, the unidentified woman was taken for medical examinations before being brought before the court, and she tested positive for HIV AIDS. The authorities then phoned all eight guys and demanded that they submit to tests.

The woman’s charges were unknown at the time.