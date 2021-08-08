A woman who assaulted her boyfriend’s ex with a nail-studded plank was not sentenced to prison.

A rage-filled lady who attacked her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend with a nail-studded plank was spared prison by a judge who told her, “It was a tight shave.”

Michelle Harrison, 38, attacked beautician Sophie Moreton 12 times with the medieval-style wooden club in a “ferocious unprovoked attack.”

Miss Moreton, 29, was seriously injured in the attack, which was witnessed by her three children and left her with a permanent dent in her forehead.

On August 5, Harrison, of Warwick, confessed assault and received a 14-month sentence with a two-year suspension.

Recorder Francesca Levett, who sentenced her at Warwick Crown Court, said: “It was a horrific example of assault towards a woman in the company of her children.”

“There were 12 different strikes that drew blood in multiple locations, including her head, and caused ligament injury, which hampered her employment and cost her money.

“The assault was unprovoked, and it was a significant assault. The children were screamed at, and they could obviously see you assaulting their mother.

“However, I take into account your sincere remorse and the efforts you’ve taken to change your life since then.

“It was a razor-thin margin. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Harrison, who has five prior violent offences, was also given a two-year restraining order prohibiting her from approaching Miss Moreton or her house.

Harrison was in a relationship with Miss Moreton’s former partner, Nathan Turpin, according to the court.

“Sophie Moreton and the defendant are known to each other,” prosecutor Graeme Simpson said.

“The defendant was seeing Miss Moreton’s former partner, and the two had a strained relationship.”

Miss Moreton accompanied her three children to Mr Turpin’s house on August 1st of last year, but he warned his new partner was “going to assault her.”

“The defendant then stormed up to her with a piece of wood with a nail placed in either end, launching a savage attack in which she was struck in the face, head, and neck,” Mr Simpson said.

“Miss Moreton received face injuries and a number of puncture wounds as a result of the brutal attack.”

Miss Moreton stated in a victim impact statement that she now suffers. “The summary has come to an end.”