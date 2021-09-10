A woman who admitted stabbing a classmate in the back for a slender man has been released from a mental institution.

A judge determined Friday that a Wisconsin woman who made headlines for stabbing a classmate as a pre-teen to appease a fictional horror figure will be released from a mental health facility on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

In May of 2014, Anissa Weier, now 19, and her friend Morgan Geyser, who were obsessed with the concept Slender Man, lured Payton Leutner to a park in a Milwaukee suburb the day after a sleepover. When Geyser stabbed Leutner many times while Weier cheered her on, the town was shocked.

At the time of the incident, the girls were 12 years old. Weier was treated at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for nearly four years. She will be monitored by GPS in the future and will continue to receive outpatient psychiatric care as ordered by the judge.

The report created for Weier’s release, according to Judge Michael Bohren, was fair to all three girls, including Leutner, because it “provides for the community’s protection.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

They assumed Leutner was dead, but she was discovered by a passing bike. She was stabbed 19 times and barely lived. Later that day, police discovered Weier and Geyser wandering on Interstate 94 in Waukesha. They pretended to be on their way to Slender Man’s estate and attacked Leutner in the hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants and preventing him from killing their family.

In July, Bohren concluded that Weier was no longer a threat and ordered state officials to devise a strategy for his release.

The character of Slender Man arose from internet rumors. He’s a spidery figure dressed in a black suit with a blank white face. In 2018, Sony Pictures released a film about Slender Man haunting three young women. The film was slammed by Weier’s father as an attempt to profit from a tragedy.

Weier admitted to attempting to commit second-degree intentional homicide. In December of 2017, Borhen sentenced her to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. In a petition for conditional release, she claimed that she had exhausted all of the facility’s treatment options and that she needed to return to society, swearing that she would never allow herself “become a weapon again.”

Geyser admitted to attempting to commit first-degree intentional homicide. Bohren imposed a 40-year sentence on her. This is a condensed version of the information.