A woman was tortured to death during an exorcism ritual to rid her of a “angry deity.”

Officials stated Thursday that a 25-year-old woman in Gujarat, India, who was believed to be influenced by a “angry deity,” died after being beaten during an exorcism rite earlier this week.

Ramila Solanki was branded with firewood and tortured with a hot iron chain by a mob that included some of her relatives in the village of Okhamadhi last Wednesday, according to inspector P B Gadhvi of the newspaper The Times of India.

According to a first information report, Solanki, of Arambhada in Mithapur, traveled to the village with her husband Vala to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri, which began on October 7 and ends on Friday.

“When the victim began shaking and acting possessed, exorcist Ramesh Solanki instructed others to beat [Ramila] in order to rescue her from the power of an angry deity,” Gadvhi was reported as saying.

“[Ramesh] told that if they didn’t beat Ramila, she would kill everyone,” the official continued.

According to Gadvhi, Ramila was then beaten by a group of persons that included Ramesh and some of the former’s family. According to the inspector, the group began by branding Ramila with firewood before whipping her with a hot iron chain.

Police did not offer information on Ramila’s death, such as when she died or the official cause of death.

Following a report filed by Vala, police arrested the group on murder charges. Ramila’s cousins Arjun Solanki, Versi Solanki, Manu Solanki, and Bhavesh Solanki were all charged.

Ramila and Ramesh’s connection was a mystery.

A 9-year-old girl was slain in a similar occurrence in Sri Lanka last February during a ritual designed to cast away a demon that had purportedly possessed her.

During a rite in the village of Meegahawatte on Feb. 28, the nameless victim was poured with oil over her forehead and repeatedly hit with a cane. After hearing the girl’s screams, neighbors found her unresponsive and transported her to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

On March 1, the girl’s mother and the woman who performed the rite were arrested and appeared in court. Authorities were looking into whether the woman, who was known in the area for performing exorcisms, had assaulted anybody else during any of her rituals.