A woman was struck by a car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After being hit by a car in Liverpool city centre, a woman was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, emergency personnel went to the intersection of Smithdown Lane and Grove Street after receiving reports of a woman being struck by a car.

When police arrived on the site, they discovered a woman who had been struck by a blue Ford Zetec.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding cops with their investigations.

"At around 1pm, emergency services were alerted to a report of a collision on the corner of Smithdown Lane and Grove Street," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

The road outside the Kaplan Living Liverpool student accommodation, which is adjacent to the University of Liverpool campus on Grove Street, was closed by police.

While police investigated the event, cars were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

“Road closures are in place as emergency services attend to the situation,” the agency added. We advise that drivers stay away from the area and take a different route. We appreciate your patience as we work through this incident.” After the incident, police are looking for witnesses and have encouraged anyone with CCTV or dash camera evidence to contact them.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook and mention log 397 from November 30.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at Give information | Crimestoppers to provide information (crimestoppers-uk.org).