A woman was struck and killed while attempting to save a stray dog in traffic.

On Saturday night, police in Albertville, Alabama, responded to an accident in which a woman was struck by a pickup truck and murdered while attempting to save a stray dog in the road.

The woman, Christina Nicole Green, 31, was hit by a truck travelling south on a highway at 8 p.m., according to News19.

Green was apparently a passenger in a northbound vehicle when she noticed a dog attempting to cross the road. She requested that the driver of the vehicle in which she was riding pull over to assist the dog in getting off the road.

She walked into the southbound lane after crossing the northbound lane and the median, where she was hit by the pickup truck. Green was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver was unharmed. The accident was being investigated by police, according to News19.

According to data from 2019, a person was killed in a traffic accident every 9 hours and 26 minutes, according to statistics published by Drive Safe Alabama, an organization affiliated with the state’s department of transportation. There were around 50 injuries for every mortality that year.

Over a ten-year period, the number of pedestrians engaged in a collision climbed.

According to a research provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, “pedestrian fatalities have surged 81 percent since 2010, which traffic safety professionals ascribe largely to distracted walking with electronic devices.”

The pedestrians involved were also broken down by age and the severity of the documented accidents in a table provided in the study. Individuals between the ages of 31 and 40 were the age group with the most injuries as a consequence of an accident. The same age group, between the ages of 41 and 50, had the same number of fatalities as those between the ages of 41 and 50.

In 2019, a total of 905 pedestrians were engaged in some type of accident or crash, across all age groups.

