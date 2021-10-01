A woman was sexually attacked on a train, prompting police to issue a CCTV appeal.

After a lady reported being sexually assaulted on a train near St Helens, British Transport Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with their investigations.

A woman was allegedly sexually attacked by a man onboard the 7.12pm train from Liverpool to Blackpool on August 29 at around 7.30pm.

The event was reported to a train guard in St Helens, who informed the police.

The individual is thought to have boarded the train at Liverpool Lime Street and exited in Wigan.

“Detectives have made thorough enquiries into the event and believe the guy in the CCTV photograph may have information that might assist their investigation,” the British Transport Police said in a statement.

Text 61016 or phone 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2100064227 if you recognize the man or were on the train at the time and think you may have helpful information. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.