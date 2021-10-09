A woman was sentenced to prison after getting too close to a grizzly bear and her cubs.

A 25-year-old Illinois woman was sentenced to four days in prison for getting too close to a grizzly bear and her pups in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park.

Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, came upon the sow grizzly and her three pups on May 10 while visiting Yellowstone National Park’s Roaring Mountain.

According to the infringement notices, although other tourists gently backed away and got into their vehicles after witnessing the bears, Dehring stayed and continued to photograph the animals as the sow bluff rushed her.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming, Dehring pleaded guilty on Wednesday to knowingly remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards (91 meters).

Dehring was also sentenced to a $1,000 fine and a $1,000 community service contribution to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, in addition to his prison sentence. She was also barred from visiting Yellowstone National Park for a year.

Another charge of feeding, petting, teasing, frightening, or purposely disturbing wildlife was filed against Dehring, but it was dismissed.

“Yellowstone National Park’s wildlife is truly wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be seen in a caged enclosure for safety reasons. Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray stated, “They roam freely in their natural habitat and will react accordingly when threatened.”

“Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is simply foolish,” he continued. Dehring is a criminal defendant rather than a mauled tourist because of pure luck.” Visitors must stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, according to park laws.

According to the Associated Press, grizzlies have murdered eight people in the Yellowstone region since 2010. Charles “Carl” Mock, a Montana native, was attacked while fishing near the park in April.