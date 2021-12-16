A woman was sentenced to 6 weeks in prison for paying $500K to make her child a fake football recruit.

Marci Palatella was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Thursday for paying $500,000 to have her son admitted to college as a bogus football recruit.

According to The Courier-Journal, Palatella, 66, of Hillsborough, California, is the CEO of International Beverage, a liquor distribution corporation based in Burlingame, California. According to the Associated Press, she was sentenced in federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. She was the 33rd individual to admit to charges in “Operation Varsity Blues.” She agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in August, less than a month before her trial was slated to begin.

Palatella is accused of paying $500,000 for her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a phony football recruit. She also paid $75,000 to have her son’s college entrance exam cheated on.

According to The Mercury News, admission counselor William “Rick” Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network in Newport Beach, California, is the ringleader of the college admissions scam.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors claim that parents, some of whom are wealthy, paid Singer between 2011 and February 2019 in exchange for their children’s admission to universities and institutions. The money would be used to pay coaches and officials into admitting kids as false athlete recruits, as well as hire ringers to take their college tests and bribe insiders at testing facilities to correct their answers.

According to The Mercury News, Singer’s sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Only one father, Miami investor Robert Zangrillo, has avoided conviction out of 39 who pleaded guilty to their charges and cooperated with prosecutors, according to The Mercury News. On his last day in office, President Trump granted him clemency.

According to The Mercury News, “the parents never had a chance.” Neama Rahmani, a Los Angeles lawyer and former federal prosecutor who has been following the case, stated, “The parents never had a chance.” “The case was bulletproof,” says the narrator. In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the other charge Palatella was facing: conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

Two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and 500 hours of community service are also part of her punishment.

Palatella was one of 50 parents, coaches, and others who were charged. This is a condensed version of the information.