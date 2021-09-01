A woman was sentenced to 47 years in prison for feeding her toddler antifreeze before starving him to death.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Jedayah Nesmith was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of a body, and other crimes.

Her ex-boyfriend alerted the cops, and the murder was discovered. Nesmith offered him $1,000 to get rid of the two-year-old victim, but he declined and called the cops. On March 22, 2017, the baby’s remains were discovered in an apartment on West Oak Lane.

Fearing that he would be implicated for the murder, the man streamed his visit to Nesmith’s flat on Facebook live. The man and the toddler’s mother were not charged in his death.

The toddler had physical injuries to his head and body, as well as evidence of malnutrition and dehydration, when he was discovered and examined. He was also thin and nude. The injuries were so severe, including a brain hemorrhage, that the Medical Examiner’s Office had trouble identifying a cause of death.

According to reports, Nesmith was the victim’s mother’s girlfriend at the time of the murder. The boy’s mother had requested her to look after him while she was at work. When the mother, who lived in a separate place, tried to keep in touch with her child on a regular basis, Nesmith lied to her, telling her that the child was living with her mother in the Poconos. Nesmith claimed she couldn’t reach her mother on the phone on multiple occasions.

Nesmith allegedly starved the youngster, denied him water, and abused him, according to Assistant District Attorney Nora Nienhagen Greenberg. She eventually locked him in her apartment for at least a few weeks.

“This precious two-year-old boy’s life can never be restored by the criminal justice system,” stated District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday.

“However, I am grateful to Assistant District Attorney Nora Nienhagan Greenberg for her assistance in holding this criminal accountable. I also can’t emphasize enough how critical it is for the public to alert social services and police enforcement if they fear a child’s life is in danger. We can protect the lives of our most vulnerable residents and avoid horrific, heartbreaking tragedies like this if we work together,” Krasner added.