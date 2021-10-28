A woman was hit by a lorry and was taken to the hospital with significant leg injuries.

After being hit by a wagon at a Merseyside retail park, an elderly woman is still in hospital.

On Thursday, October 21, Merseyside Police were called to Aintree Retail Park after reports of a woman being hit by a lorry.

Following the event, the woman, who is now known to be in her 80s, was brought to the hospital with a leg injury.

The four-bedroom home of a hoarder is being sold “as is.”

The park was promptly blocked off, and the HGV driver pulled over to the side of the road.

It has now been revealed that the woman is still in the hospital with major leg injuries.

Her condition is currently steady.

“The woman, who is in her 80s, is in a stable condition and remains in hospital where she is undergoing treatment for major damage to her legs,” a Merseyside Police official told The Washington Newsday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via Twitter, Facebook’s ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101 and referencing log 0352 from October 21st.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.