A woman was dragged along the road by a car before being flown to the hospital.

On Saturday, September 4, the event is said to have occurred on Sutton Way in Ellesmere Port.

Around 6.30 p.m., police were notified of an incident involving a silver Honda Jazz and a pedestrian.

After speaking to the occupants through the window, the woman is alleged to have fallen after being dragged alongside the driving vehicle.

The woman was taken to Aintree Hospital, where she was reported to have suffered critical injuries.

She was, however, released from the hospital after it was discovered that she had only suffered minor injuries.

On suspicion of section 47 assault, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old kid were arrested and freed on bail.

Detectives are still looking into the case and have requested any potential witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number IML1077230.”