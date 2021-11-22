A woman was discovered in a city street with significant injuries.

A woman was discovered with critical injuries on a Liverpool city centre street and was brought to hospital.

At 4.55 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, emergency services were dispatched to Wood Street in Liverpool City Centre in response to reports of a lady discovered injured in the street.

Officers from Merseyside arrived to find the woman in critical condition.

After a ‘terrible’ discovery outside Lifestyles gym, a 16-year-old girl is struggling for her life.

She was brought to the hospital and is still there. Her wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“At roughly 4.55 a.m., a police officer on patrol on Wood Street discovered an injured girl,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The officer summoned an ambulance, and the victim was sent to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.” “She is still in the hospital.” The area was cordoned off until roughly 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. Following police inquiries, Rio Jones, 18, of Toxteth’s Jermyn Street, was apprehended around 6 a.m. on Renshaw Street, just around the block.

Section 18 Assault and Section 4 Racially Aggravated Public Order have been filed against the 18-year-old.

He appeared in court on Monday, November 22 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, December 20.

“At Merseyside Police, we take domestic abuse and hate crime very seriously,” Detective Inspector Nick Suffield said.

“Everyone in Merseyside should feel secure, regardless of race, and we are working hard with our partners to safeguard all of our communities, prevent incidents, and bring offenders to justice.”

“We recognize that being able to assist and counsel victims of domestic violence has never been more critical than it is now.”

“I would encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report it to us, and we will assist you in any way we can.”

“Similarly, if you know of someone who is a victim of domestic abuse — whether a friend, family member, colleague, or neighbor – please let us know so that we may take positive action and offer them support.”

“The summary comes to an end.”