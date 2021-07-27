A woman was discovered dead in a hospital washroom.

Staff on the all-female Dee Ward in Clock View Hospital, Walton, discovered the woman in a critical condition.

The woman was transported to A&E following what appeared to be an attempt on her life, however she later died in hospital after the incident, which occurred recently.

Clock View is administered by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which said investigations were underway and that evaluations of other recent inpatient deaths were ongoing to uncover any patterns.

The Washington Newsday reported in April that a male patient on Morris Ward, also at Clock View, was found dead in his room, perhaps by suicide.

“We are aware of the unfortunate death of one of our service users within our Local Division, and our hearts go out to their friends, family, and loved ones at this difficult time,” a spokesman for the trust said.

“We are unable to make any further comments since the matter has been handed over to the coroner, and our internal learning assessment into the events leading up to this occurrence is still underway.

“Once that is done, we will deliver our findings to the coroner.”

“A female service user has regrettably died in hospital after being found…,” according to a Safety Report to the board of governors. A 72-hour review was done in her bathroom and shared with the Clinical Commissioning Group and the Care Quality Commission; a full learning review will begin after the police inquiry is concluded.

“Risk and Governance Manager and Serious Incident Lead have begun thematic analysis of actions from recent inpatient deaths.

“An overarching action plan will be developed and shared with the Deputy COO/Inpatient Lead, as well as providing evidence for Divisional Lesson Learned statements for impending Coroners Inquests.

“An Inpatient Strategy Group has also been formed, with the goal of ensuring that the development and delivery of ‘Local Division Inpatient Services’ is integrated and connected, in accordance with the NHS Long Term Plan and Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust Strategy.”