A woman was caught on camera glassing a complete stranger in the face.

A woman approached a complete stranger at a city centre bar and glassed him in the face, according to CCTV evidence.

The film was shown at Liverpool Crown Court last week during Katie Murphy’s sentence in Stonyfield, Netherton.

It shows Murphy entering from the shadows at Cumberland Street’s Masquerade pub and casually moving up to a man who is drinking with pals.

She then “swills” the drink towards Joseph Walker, the dark-haired man to the group’s right, before shattering the glass in his face.

Murphy then walks out of the pub, leaving her victim cleaning the blood from a huge wound over his right eye.

Surprisingly, few individuals in the bar seemed to notice what had just transpired, and they continued drinking and talking as if nothing had happened.

Mr Walker “bled profusely and was left with a jagged wound,” according to Chris Hopkins, who prosecuted the case. He was sent to the hospital, where he required four internal and ten exterior sutures above his right eye.” When Murphy, 30, started the unprovoked attack on Mr Walker on October 10 last year, she claimed she was “off her face” on drugs and wine.

The cocaine and alcohol-fueled binge had started the night before the Masquerade bar incident.

Mr Walker’s face will be forever scarred by the shattered glass, which almost missed his right eye by the tiniest of margins.

Before leaving the venue, Walker was said to have “blown two kisses” at the victim.

Mr Walker stated in his victim statement that the incident had left him with a prominent scar on his forehead and that he had become aware of how he appeared.

“I used to be a bouncy, happy person,” he continued, “but now I’m more nervous around others.” I’m still perplexed as to why she chose me. Maybe it was a case of mistaken identity, or maybe she didn’t like the way I looked.

“It might have been a lot worse because the injury was so close to my eye.”

