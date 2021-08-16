A woman was bitten by a predatory fish after she dipped her hand in a display pond at a shopping mall.

After dipping her fingers inside a display pond at a shopping mall in Israel, a woman was attacked by a predatory fish.

It’s unknown how the fish, which is illegal in the country, found up in the fishpond, according to authorities. According to the Jerusalem Post, the monster has been recognized as an alligator gar, one of North America’s largest freshwater fish.

The fish is mostly found in the southern states of the United States. It has an alligator-like snout and large, sharp teeth. The fish was caught on Sunday after the Agriculture Ministry received a tip from the mall that a woman had been hurt by a fish bite. The woman’s identity has not been revealed.

In Israel, alligator gar fish are prohibited because they can harm other marine life and are not suitable to the country’s climate.

According to reports, Hagai Neuberger, supervisor of enforcement in the fishing division, said, “It’s vital to stress that holding of forbidden fish is a criminal crime according to the fishing regulations.” “Holding banned fish is a hazard to Israel’s ecological diversity and people, and it was a clear threat to public safety in this case.”

While the inquiry was ongoing, a spokesman for the Agriculture Ministry said she couldn’t identify the actual location of the retail center. She also didn’t say when the victim was bitten, but stated it was only a few days before the predatory fish was caught, according to the Times of Israel.

According to local media, the woman was not gravely hurt. The alligator gar’s existence in the pond was discovered only after the woman submitted a report.

According to National Geographic, alligator gar has an olive brown torpedo-shaped body plated with gleaming scales. These monsters can reach lengths of up to ten feet. Despite their size and huge fangs, they do not represent a threat to people in most cases. If humans eat the fish’s eggs, they will become poisonous. Alligator gars consume mostly fish, although they also eat blue crabs, tiny turtles, waterfowl and other birds, as well as small animals.