A woman was arrested at the airport after swallowing 91 cocaine pellets.

After attempting to smuggle one kilogram of cocaine into India by eating it as pellets, a 28-year-old lady was arrested. The passenger is thought to be an AIDS sufferer who arrived in the nation from Uganda.

According to NDTV, the contraband confiscated at New Delhi’s international airport last Saturday is valued $18,80,154.

Customs officers detained the woman at the airport on Wednesday.

Customs authorities became suspicious of her after noticing her “abnormal body motions.” Officials approached her to offer assistance out of “pure facilitation and goodwill,” according to the report.

“However, the traveler not only refused to accept any assistance, but also exhibited a reluctance to participate in any discussion, while continuing to exhibit anxious body motions,” the customs service stated in a statement.

Customs authorities kept an eye on her even after she was allowed to go. Officials stopped her as she crossed the green channel toward the exit gate to interview her further. According to the statement, “the passenger ultimately revealed that she had consumed 91 capsules of the narcotic drug.”

She was sent to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi, according to the statement. “The passenger’s sigmoid colon (ascending, descending) was found to be loaded with oval pellets during X-ray scanning. An ejection procedure was conducted out under expert medical supervision, resulting in the recovery of 91 pellets in batches “According to the customs agency.

The entire procedure took at least four days, during which she was kept under constant surveillance. Officials made sure the woman couldn’t communicate with anyone on the outside.

A “white powdery material totaling 992 grams” was discovered after further investigation of the pellets. The drug was discovered to be cocaine after a diagnostic test.

The woman was then turned over to customs officials, who arrested her. According to the NDTV report, the woman is suspected of having AIDS, according to sources. Officials believe the woman was coerced into smuggling the drugs in exchange for money to help her with her medical problems.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed against her, and the investigative agents are looking into her contacts.

In the first half of this year, 32 travelers were detained at the Delhi airport while attempting to transport drugs. According to the NDTV report, the medicines recovered in these cases were worth more than $11,36,08,898.