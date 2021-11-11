A woman was arrested after fatally stabbing a man during a sexual encounter.

In July 2020, a Nevada lady was arrested for reportedly stabbing and killing a man while having sex with him in a tunnel.

On July 11, Victor Daniels, also known as “Twilight,” was discovered bleeding out in tunnel number three, just south of Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, at the intersection of Industrial Road and Western Avenue. Daniels was stabbed in the head and neck and died as a result of his injuries.

Joanne Debernardo, 52, was detained Saturday after a series of interviews by the Las Vegas police department. She has been charged with assassination.

Since the event, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have conducted many witness interviews. Debernardo was described or identified by several witnesses as the last person seen with Daniels. KLAS stated that Debernardo was the last person seen with Daniels, according to witnesses.

Debernardo apparently had a heated confrontation with Daniels before his death in July.

According to the outlet, “Daniels was involved in a heated altercation with a female as well as being accused of sexual contacts with another individual’s girlfriend.”

According to KVVU-TV, a main witness said he witnessed Debernardo “straddling” the victim in the tunnel and saw her striking Daniels in the face while yelling profanity.

A witness testimony contained in the arrest warrant acquired by KLAS described Daniels as “a harsh person who took drugs and was known to sexually abuse women.” Meanwhile, Debernardo is known for distributing food and drinks to local homeless people.

“Just tell me who it is, tell me who sinned; I’ll take care of it because I’m coming of age tonight,” Debernardo was overheard saying to a friend before the stabbing.

According to authorities, she was then overheard adding, “she was going to acquire her sword on Friday.”

According to KLAS, “Joanna stated someone was going to be condemned for their tribulations and that God would let it.”

Aside from the murder accusation, Debernardo is also charged with vehicle break-ins, domestic abuse, burglary with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery. The day before Thanksgiving, she is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.