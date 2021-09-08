A woman uses a flaming torch to set five puppies on fire; the incident is captured on video.

After being captured on tape lighting fire to five pups over the weekend in the Indian state of Kerala, a lady faces animal cruelty charges. Later, all five puppies were discovered to be safe.

According to The Times of India, the woman, identified as Mary from the village of Karumalloor in Manjali, Ernakulam, set fire to her pets at her home on Saturday evening.

According to the outlet, a video of the incident shows the woman lighting the puppies on fire on her porch with a flambeau.

The reason for the incident was unknown.

Following a search, animal rights activists allegedly discovered the 13-day-old creatures on Tuesday. One of the puppies was discovered with burns.

The mother of the brood was said to have escaped with burn injuries and was being cared for by the Daya Animal Welfare Association in Muvattupuzha.

Mary later told authorities that there were seven puppies when the animal welfare organization filed a complaint. The hunt for the remaining two dogs is continuing on.

At the Alangad police station, a case has been filed under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering unusable of any animal valued Rs 50 (0.$68) or more is punishable under Section 429 of the IPC, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine.

In May, a 6-month-old dog was terminated after a similar event in Sydney, Australia.

On May 14, a 39-year-old man intentionally set fire to the Staffordshire bull terrier. Emergency services were dispatched to the area to put out the fire, and they discovered the small puppy with significant burns. The fire did not result in any injuries.

“Police euthanized the puppy in a compassionate manner,” officials stated.

The event was investigated, and the occupant of the property was detained and taken to Liverpool police station.

After questioning the man, police charged him with severe cruelty to an animal and causing property damage by fire. Following his appearance in Liverpool Local Court, he was denied bail.