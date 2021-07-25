A woman uses £1 deals from B&M, The Range, and Poundland to brighten a dull corridor.

Because the hallway is generally the first thing visitors see when they enter your home, many people go to great lengths to make it appear flawless.

Parents frequently worry that their otherwise spotless walls may be marred by small handprints.

One mother, on the other hand, has avoided this problem by painting her corridor a bold color.

Amber Theobalds, 33, a receptionist with two children aged 13 and 11, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “About a year ago, I painted my stairwell black (including the ceiling) and loved it right away!

“It isn’t for everyone, but the photographs don’t do it justice, and everyone who has seen it in person adores it!”

“I’d seen rooms painted completely black on Pinterest and Instagram and wanted to try it in my own home because my favorite style of design is Maximalist.

“I wasn’t sure I had the courage to paint an entire room, so I chose the hallway because it had been the torment of my existence with two children always leaving handprints up the walls and having to re-paint it white over and over.

“I was inspired by Pati Robins, a photographer and interior designer whom I discovered on Instagram. Her home and the gloomy colors and sumptuous combination of textures she employed throughout immediately drew me in. To gain more ideas, I started following the hashtag ‘maximastinteriors’ on Instagram.

“Rather than stark walls and simplicity, I want a home with things to look at, touch, and interact with. It doesn’t bother me if I have to dust.”

Amber began shopping for supplies after finding her inspiration, and she documented her progress on her Instagram account @ amber.theo_.

“First, I went to Homebase to get the paint for the walls and stairs,” she explained. I used their own Zebra Black matte paint, which cost £13 for a 2.5 litre container. In total, I used two tins.

“I used Ronseal Diamond Hard black floor paint on the stairs, which was a little costly but well worth it. “It cost £32.” “The summary comes to an end.”