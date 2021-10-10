A woman trying to do the right thing is yelled at by a takeaway driver.

A woman alleges a meal delivery driver yelled at her on her doorway.

After receiving a takeaway she hadn’t ordered, she felt forced to submit a review.

The Southport woman claims she attempted to return the food, but the delivery driver was “already back in the car” when she opened her front door.

“I received a takeout delivery last night,” she claimed in a Southport food review group on Facebook on Thursday.

“I’m not sure where it came from because I didn’t request it.”

“It’s a good thing I was standing by the door when she knocked since she was already back in the car by the time I answered the door.”

“On my wall was a caramel-covered ice cream-looking item, and the rest of the food was on the floor.”

“She wasn’t sticking around, so it had obviously been paid for.” She seemed irritated when I waved her down to come get the meal that was plainly meant for someone else!” She left after insisting it was for my house.

“Did I make some sort of takeaway blunder here?” Are you supposed to keep food that has been delivered to your house by mistake?” This is a review, but I’m not sure where to put it.” Her message drew a lot of attention, and many were quick to respond.

“This has made my day,” one man wrote. Priceless.” It was the “greatest review ever,” according to one woman, who described it as “honest and straight to the point.” “Best review ever,” one person said, “but I need a finish to this story.” “You should have posted this in a lost and found group,” said a third.