A woman transforms her landscape with Dunelm, Asda, and Amazon bargains.

Through clever DIY hacks and low-cost purchases, a lady has entirely renovated her back garden and saved £1,000 in the process.

The garden was left in a ‘disappointing’ state when Jacqui Clements, a stroke nurse specialty practitioner, and her 12-year-old moved residence.

Despite being on a budget, Jacqui transformed the garden into a relaxing outdoor environment for the two of them.

“I recently split a long-term marriage and I downsized so I could afford to buy a house for myself and my 12-year-old son,” the 45-year-old explained to money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“When I went to see this house, the estate agent told me that the garden was letting it down, which was why there were no offers at the time. My argument was that I didn’t care for gardening in the first place!

My kid, on the other hand, was disappointed by the garden when he saw the house because he didn’t have anywhere good to play. I wanted to brighten up the space for him so that he felt at ease in it.”

Jacqui started looking for low-cost items for her garden makeover at places like Dunelm, Asda, and Amazon.

“I didn’t have to spend too much on the transformation overall,” she explained. The boat arbour is the focal point, and it was repurposed from the original house, so there was no added cost. For £225, I purchased it from a company named The Rustic Log Store Co on Amazon.

“The loungers were £50 from Dunelm, which was roughly £20 less than some of the other brands I spotted when browsing. I also got an outdoor rug for £60 from ASDA, which is a terrific deal considering I saw similar sizes for £80 and even £200!

“I next purchased pots and plants from nearby garden centres, which cost roughly £100 in total. Finally, the navy paint is After Midnight from the Frenchic line, which costs £17.99.”

Jacqui’s biggest money-saving tip wasn’t only about her low-cost décor findings; she also saved over £1,000 by altering her grass.

“My biggest investment was the artificial grass, which I got,” Jacqui added.

