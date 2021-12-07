A woman stabbed a man she hardly knew in the heart with a knife.

A woman was sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a guy she hardly knew in the heart with a knife.

Emma Berry, 46, will spend at least 16 years in prison after confessing to the murder of Dean Michael Bennett, 31, according to North Wales Live.

She had originally pleaded not guilty to stabbing him in the neck in a fatal attack at the Old Quay House on May 22, but changed her mind just before the trial was to begin.

Berry, of Old Quay House in Flintshire, was a “often intoxicated” woman who was characterized in court as a “chronic alcoholic” at her sentence hearing.

Both she and Mr Bennett shared a property in Connah’s Quay, but had never had any problems before the deadly stabbing in May of this year.

Mr Bennett was in the Hare & Hound bar on the night of the murder, asking people to “put him up” for the night, according to prosecutor Benjamin Douglas-Jones.

He was telling folks he couldn’t go back to the Old Quay House because of the “idiots” who lived there.

He left the pub after failing to find success and returned home, according to the prosecutor.

When he returned to his room with his girlfriend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, the two got into an argument.

Three people were there, one of whom observed Berry “place her hands on her head” and heard her declare she was “going to stab him” while looking at Mr Bennett, according to the court.

Berry then walked into the shared kitchen section of the home to get a knife, while Mr Bennett retreated into his room alone.

Berry returned a few moments later to discover Mr Bennett facing away from her.

According to Mr Douglas-Jones, she jumped on top of him before stabbing him in the chest, piercing his heart.

Berry was dragged away and the knife was snatched from her grasp.

Mr Bennett was rushed to the hospital, but he was unable to be saved. He was taken to a Liverpool hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Berry was subsequently discovered by in her own room. “The summary has come to an end.”