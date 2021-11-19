A woman sneaks onto the set of I’m A Celeb and FaceTimes her mother.

When a mother found herself on the set of I’m A Celebrity, she couldn’t believe her good fortune.

Emma was visiting Wales with her partner, Andrew, and two children from Crosby.

The 39-year-old considers the popular reality TV show as her favorite, so she decided to take her family to nearby Manorafon farm.

As they approached Gwrych Castle, where the upcoming season is slated to unfold, Emma was unaware that the farm had been taken over by the massive ITV production and was met with lines of security.

The family from Rainhill, on the other hand, was taken aback when security authorities waved their car past the first checkpoint.

“We were taking the kids to take a little nose about there because we have a caravan in Wales,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Emma alleges that the family was waved in without having to produce any identification or passes.

She continued, ” “We went through four or five checkpoints and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. Even now, the films make me chuckle uncontrollably.” As they approached the grounds of the castle where the show is recorded, the automobile came to a halt, and Emma was encouraged by her partner to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Emma stated, ” “‘Look, if you don’t go out now, you’ll never get the chance to do this again,’ he remarked. So I simply put on my coat and entered.” Emma couldn’t contain her joy as she strolled around the set of the famed show – and got up close to Ye Olde Shoppe kiosk, where she saw lorries full of costumes.

She said, ” “Nobody even flinched. Nobody ever asked me a question. I took a lot of photos. While I was in there, I even FaceTimed my mother.

“I couldn’t believe it, yet I was completely enthralled. I was entirely comfortable in my own skin.” Emma claimed she’s been a fan of I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec since she was a child, and she even noticed some filming as she walked back to her car.

“At first, I assumed it was,” she explained.

