A Woman Smokes a Cigarette on a Full Airplane in a Viral Video.

Since being posted last week, a video on TikTok depicting a woman smoking a cigarette aboard a Spirit Airlines aircraft has received over 11 million views and 28,900 comments. The passenger, dubbed “Karen” on social media, was on a busy early morning flight when she decided to light up.

Last week, the plane collided with a gate while taxiing near a gate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Alexa Majdalawi, also known as @heyalexa nah on TikTok, created the viral video. “Only on a spirit flight: girl lighted up an actual cigarette on the plane in her chair,” reads the text on the screen. As the video shows outraged passengers yelling at the woman, the caption reads, “Here’s her getting arrested.”

@heyalexa nah

Never again, flying spirit. – Alexa Majdalawi, original sound

Since the year 2000, smoking aboard planes has been prohibited. Passengers caught smoking on an airplane face fines of up to $4,000 and maybe arrest.

“Plus, it’s 1 a.m.!” So……,” reads the creator’s pinned comment. As the cops board the plane, passengers can be heard yelling and documenting the situation on their phones.

“Please, bro, come grab her since she’s causing us to be late!” An officer can be heard shouting at one of the passengers. “Call 911 and tell them to grab her since they messed up our flight.”

The police then approach the woman while she looks to be sleeping in the footage. As passengers joke about her “playing dead,” the cops try to catch the woman’s attention. The officer motions for the woman to rise and inquires whether she has a luggage in the overhead compartment. When she responds yes, the officer searches the bin for her luggage while she shakes her head no. He then shifts to a different overhead bin.

“She checked her bag,” one passenger says, while another cries, “Her suitcase is under the plane, take her off!” One of the passengers continues to yell at the officers, pleading with them to take the woman off the bus. The cop appears furious as he lowers his face mask and looks at the obnoxious passenger.

“I know you don’t believe me, but this is something we can do. This is a condensed version of the information.