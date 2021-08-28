A woman smacks a ‘dirty’ passer-by for using her trash can while out walking.

A woman from Merseyside has slammed a “dirty” person who used her bin while out walking.

The woman, who lives in Hillside, was irritated that the passer-by had used her recycle can.

General rubbish bins in Sefton are grey, whilst recycling bins are brown.

“Some disgusting, antisocial person has just placed their dog business in my recycling bin!” the woman complained on a neighborhood app yesterday night (Wednesday).

“I took care of it since I didn’t want our recycling to go to waste!”

“The grey bin is nice, but the brown bin is bad!”

One of the men appeared to believe she was being harsh.

“This again!” he exclaimed. Would it be better if they just left it on the street? What about right outside your front door?

“What a crime! They got the wrong bin! The dog owner definitely tried their hardest but made a mistake, clearly not understanding the difference between the bins.

“You describe them as filthy and antisocial… Count yourself lucky that they even tried!”

Another person stated that the dog owner should have taken the bag home or to a proper trash can.

It’s not the first time on the app that wheelie bins have caused a controversy.

After forgetting to put her garbage out last month, a woman in Birkdale left a message for refuse collectors.

“Bin men sometimes get a lot of stick, so I thought I’d give them a shout out this morning,” the woman said on the app on July 8.

“We neglected to put our bins out because we were celebrating so much.”

“Anyway, I awoke to find that the bin men had taken our bins from the garden, emptied them, and then replaced them.

“Wow, that was very fantastic. Thank you to whoever was responsible for that.”

People reacted quickly to her post.

“Good for you to recognize what they had done and be thankful for it!” one woman wrote. Many people would have gone unnoticed.

“Could you put a bag of candy or something on the bin lid with a thank you card next time?”

“I recall a time when the dumpsters were metal and there were no bin bags,” added another. The garbage collectors arrived in the driveway and humped the bins.” “The summary comes to an end.”