A woman shoots and kills an alleged “peeping Tom” who was outside her bedroom window.

According to authorities, a woman fatally shot an alleged “peeping Tom” who was allegedly standing outside her bedroom window in Houston, Texas.

After gunfire were reported about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, officers hurried to a home in the 8900 block of Irvington Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of a man who had been shot many times outside the residence.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, the Houston Police Department verified the gunshot, saying, “North officers are at a shooting scene 8900 Irvington.” 202.” Adult guy was found dead at the spot.

The woman inside the house claimed to have been terrified when she noticed the man peering through her bedroom window, according to police.

She stated she felt threatened, so she grabbed her gun and fired several shots through the wall in self-defense.

At least one struck the man in the torso, according to officers, and he staggered a short distance before dying outside in the driveway outside the home.

There was no known link between the man and the woman inside the house, according to reports.

“There was an adult female who was in one of the bedrooms and noticed him peering in her windows,” Lieutenant R. Willkens told KTRK. She was terrified. She was armed with a rifle. She fired multiple shots through the wall, striking the male in the process.

“The male wound up over here and passed out. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The shooting has since been the subject of a police investigation in Houston. There have been no charges filed in relation to the incident.

The Houston Police Department has been contacted for comment by this publication.

With 403 homicides registered in Houston last year, the city has seen an increase in violent crimes and shootings.

It was the city’s highest number of killings since 2005, when 377 were recorded.

New gun law enacted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will take effect on September 1st, allowing anybody to carry a firearm without a license.

It would effectively let people to carry handguns without having to go through any background checks or receive any training.

