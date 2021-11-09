A woman shares how she lasted three months on a £137 Aldi buy.

A clever shopper has shown how she managed to stretch a £137 Aldi grocery purchase over three months.

While preparing for an imminent shoulder operation, Liane Greenly, 38, determined to get organized.

She wanted to prepare and freeze meals ahead of time so that her spouse didn’t have to take care of everything while she was out of commission.

She paid £137 at Aldi and got three months’ worth of use out of everything she bought.

According to LatestDeals.co.uk, Liane, who lives in Lincoln, baked everything from cottage pie to cardamom biscuits to ensure she and her partner had a nice home-cooked supper every night while she was recovering.

“I have an upcoming shoulder reconstruction operation scheduled,” she explained.

“With my spouse working full-time and studying for a science degree on his days off, there was no way he’d be able to do anything, let alone help me, cook, and clean.”

“So I made a list of our favorite meals, a list of the ingredients, and a list of the tubs we’d need to store them in.” Then I went out and got a chest freezer.

“Unfortunately, I bought one that was too tiny – I need to work on my math!”

I then did what my spouse refers to as a “anti-shopping list,” in which I ticked off what I already had in my cupboards.

“For our evening dinner, I batch prepared the main course.”

“Any rice, pasta, vegetables, or other side dishes would be purchased and prepared as needed.”

“Batch cooking was a need for both of us during my three-month rehabilitation period.” Because the surgery was postponed, we are currently eating the meals.

“However, as soon as the surgery is re-confirmed, I will re-do everything.”

According to Liane, she utilized the same fundamental ingredients for all of her dinners.

“Spaghetti, lasagne, and cottage pie, for example, are all similar until the last few ingredients,” she continued.

“I whipped up some spaghetti sauces in a lunch break because they could be ready in minutes.”

“Everything was frozen.” I even had frozen uncooked marinated fajita kits ready to defrost and fry.” Batch cooking, according to Liane, is not only less expensive than cooking every night, but it also makes feeding herself and her boyfriend considerably easier and faster.

“My current plan is to every batch,” she stated.

