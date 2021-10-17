A woman shares an odd childhood experience and receives a flood of answers.

A woman who revealed a bizarre childhood recollection received an outpouring of support.

Corinth Blackwell, 35, recalled her childhood vacations to North Wales with her family from her Ellesmere Port home.

She mentioned an uncommon and very specific place on Facebook, which only a few people would remember.

“I need evidence I’m not insane,” she said.

“I recall a bump in the road outside the entry to Wales on the A494 heading from The Port to Anglesey.”

“My boyfriend doesn’t recall the hill, and I can’t locate any information about it on the internet; can anyone recall it and when it was removed?”

“You’re not insane,” one person replied, “I recall a ‘hill’ at Queensferry where your stomach dropped when you went over it, travelling to Wales direction there was an airfield with a Jet parked by the gate on the other side.”

“It must have been in the 1960s when our father drove us to Abergele in a Humber hawk.”

“I love this story!!!” exclaimed another.

It reminds me of a time when I was a kid. We’d go to the country to see my grandmother (RIP), and there’d be a country lane with a humpback bridge.

“My sister and I would yell at my father to hurry up before it happened. “I was in love with that sensation.” “We were the same when dad used to drive over it,” a third added. The plane is on the left-hand side of RAF Sealand.

“Was removed roughly 13 years ago when the new dual carriageway was built. I was ticketed twice for speeding through roadworks, so I’m well aware of the situation.” “It was the bridge over the (now defunct) railway line,” another added. The railway was converted into a cycle/pathway and a bridge was built to take it over the road when the road was renovated.”